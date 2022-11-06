WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Old Wethersfield Sunday morning.

It was “Jamie’s Run” for Connecticut Children’s Hospital, held in honor of Jamie Knotts. Jamie died at just 5 years old back in 2010 due to a rare type of liver tumor.

The race features a 5K, a 3K charity walk, and a kid’s fun run. Athletes and families could enjoy the scenic courses, music, donuts, hot cider, coffee and cocoa.

“The support that we gained when we were in the hospital, we didn’t really want to lose that energy, so we turned it into an event that we could raise money for the hospital.. and it’s just really nice that it’s been.. we’ve kept it going for thirteen years now, and the support has not faded,” said Kurt Knotts, founder and president of Jamie’s Run.

Jamie’s father Kurt Knotts changed careers after Jamie’s treatment. He now works for Connecticut Children’s Hospital trying to help others.

The race has raised over $500,000 for pediatric healthcare since its inception.