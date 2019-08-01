Jeffery Epstein has tentative trial date

(WTNH) — Disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein has a trial date, but a federal judge says it can’t happen before next June.

His attorneys wanted a trial date after labor day of next year so they can review the one million pages of additional evidence. Epstein has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

He’s currently being held without bail in Manhattan.

