Jeffrey Epstein dies of apparent suicide in Manhattan jail

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein died of an apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail Saturday morning.
According to the New York Times, Epstein hanged himself and was found around 7:30 a.m.
Epstein was charged last month for sex trafficking girls as young as 14. Several photos of these girls were found in his Manhattan mansion.
Court records released Friday said that Epstein refused to respond to allegations that he created such a sex trafficking ring to bring girls to him. He also pleaded not guilty.
Epstein’s lawyers did not comment.