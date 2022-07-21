The tradition of keeping a portrait of a loved one inside a piece of jewelry dates back to the 1400s.

NEW YORK (AP/WTNH) — A national jewelry retailer that allegedly tricked active-duty servicemembers into buying overpriced, poor-quality jewelry at high-interest rates has settled a lawsuit filed by 18 states and the Federal Trade Commission.

Under a settlement announced Wednesday, Harris Jewelry has agreed to stop collecting more than $21 million in outstanding debt and give as much as $12 million in refunds to servicemembers who paid for lifetime protection plans.

Authorities say it used predatory lending practices and charged as much as 10 times the wholesale cost for jewelry, and falsely led customers to believe the lending contracts would improve their credit scores.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong released a statement following the settlement saying, “Harris Jewelry preyed on active-duty servicemembers, luring them into bad loans and warranties for overpriced cheap jewelry. Harris Jewelry lied about charitable donations, lied about credit scores, lied about their low-quality products, and scammed American heroes out of millions of dollars. Our agreement forces them out of business and requires direct refunds and debt relief to tens of thousands of servicemembers. We have begun reaching out to 100 servicemembers and veterans in Connecticut who we know were victims of this egregious scam and are entitled to relief. There may be more. If you were a Harris Jewelry customer, contact our office immediately.”

Connecticut consumers who believe they may have been a victim of this Harris fraud should file a consumer complaint online here.