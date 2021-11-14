Jewett City Fire Department investigate structure fire in Voluntown

Firefighter Ron Burias battles the Fawn Fire as it spreads north of Redding, Calif. in Shasta County, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Jewett City Fire Department is currently investigating a fire that took place in Voluntown Sunday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to a call for a structure fire at a lumber yard around 7 a.m. When they arrived on scene, the building was engulfed in flames.

It took crews over five hours to put the fire out, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.