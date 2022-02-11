SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey headed Ski Mount Southington on Friday for the first edition of Joe’s Snow Patrol.

Jay Dougherty, Mount Southington’s general manager, talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic actually helped the business.

“Our sport just exploded, and that’s continued on to this season, which is amazing,” Dougherty said. “We’re seeing bigger crowds than we ever have, more families, more people learning.”

