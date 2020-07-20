Join News 8 and iHeart Radio to support ‘Pets, Masks and Music’ this Wednesday

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — This Wednesday, join us for “Pets, Masks and Music” at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.    

You can drive by and donate pet supplies, or you can make a monetary donation for Connecticut Animal Shelters. In return, you’ll receive a face mask.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson, Keith Kountz, and Rich Coppola will be there along with the crews from iHeart Radio’s kc101 and The River 105.9.

Join News 8 and iHeart Radio to support a great cause to help Connecticut’s four-legged friends.

We hope to see you there!      

