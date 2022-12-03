ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — After three decades, Julia’s Bakery in Orange is officially closing its doors.

The shop took to Facebook to share the news on Friday, noting that they will close permanently once the year is over after an “unimaginable” 32 years.

“We are deeply thankful to all those who have shared in it: our staff, whose commitment paved the road through four locations and a pandemic; the town of Orange for accepting us as part of the community; our friends and family for their guidance and support; and most of all our patrons, for letting us be part of your birthdays, weddings, holidays and more,” the bakery said.

Julia’s Bakery, which sits at 560 Boston Post Rd., bakes all their food “from scratch” with their own recipes. Each day, the bakery has a daily bread special, as well as a bread and dessert special from Friday through Sunday.

The shop said they are looking forward to their last holiday season.

See Julia’s full menu here.