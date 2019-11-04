Judge rules against Nathan Carman in insurance trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two months to the day since the Nathan Carman civil trial wrapped up at US District Court, the federal judge in the case ruled against the Vermont man.

Nathan Carman, 24, was being sued over an $85,000 insurance claim he made on a boat before it sank. Carman and his mother, Linda, disappeared when their boat went down off the coast of Rhode Island during a fishing trip in 2016. Carman was rescued. His mother was not and is presumed dead.

BREAKING: @JackMcCJr rules against Nathan Carman in insurance case. Determines "faulty repairs" he made to boat contributed to sinking. — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) November 4, 2019

Here is a key graph in @JackMcCJr's 16-page ruling against Nathan Carman in the boat insurance case. pic.twitter.com/Dipfn99P4P — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) November 4, 2019

Carman’s aunts — Linda’s sisters — believe Nathan killed both his mother and his grandfather John Chakalos in hopes of inheriting a portion of Chakalos’ $44 million estate.

