SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTNH) — A judge says victims and families who suffered losses in the deadly condo collapse will initially get a minimum of $150 million in compensation.

That includes around $50 million in insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and at least $100 million in proceeds from the sale of the property where that building once stood.

That sum does not count any proceeds from lawsuits already filed since the June 24 collapse, which killed at least 97 people.