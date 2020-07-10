July 15 tax return deadline quickly approaching

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The calendar says July 10, but if you haven’t filed your income tax return, it may feel a lot like April 10.

Officials are now warning that the window is closing on the 90-day extension. Back in April, in an effort to provide relief to Connecticut taxpayers during the pandemic, the state and federal filing deadlines were extended 90 days.

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services made the move to keep Connecticut in line with filing and payment extensions that were previously announced by the IRS.

Taxpayers who filed and/or paid on or before the extended deadline, which is just five days away now, will not be subject to any penalties or interest.

“The ones that normally file on time, filed on time,” said Tom Comer, Certified Public Accountant and owner of Comer and Company LLC in Middletown. “They didn’t care about the extension at all.”

Either way, he said people are creatures of habit.

“The ones that typically procrastinate and extend anyway took those extra three months to file, for whatever reason. Even if they were getting a refund, they still come in on April 10. Now, they’re coming in by July 10. There is no change except it was dragged out into the summer.”

When deciding when and how to file, people were best served by knowing all of their options.

“The other thing going on this year is a lot of the service centers that were handling all the mail, all the paper filings were closed,” he said. “From what we’re seeing, they’re opening up now. We’re finally starting to see old refunds that were due back in January come through now for the paper filings. So, I think they’re really getting up to speed now, but their backlog must be tremendous.”

To be on the safe side, Comer said with respect to mailing a return, he suggests filing return receipt requested to make sure the IRS receives the return and possible payment.

Those who really procrastinate, or are still waiting on various tax forms, can file for an automatic extension until October 15. Although, Comer said that if you don’t pay by July 15, you will get tacked on interest and penalty fees even if you extend the physical return until October 15.