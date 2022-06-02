MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment on Wednesday charging a Meriden man with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery.

According to court documents and statements, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force began investigating a cocaine trafficking operation headed by Bimael Acevedo-Roman.

The investigation revealed that Avecedo-Roman was allegedly coordinating the shipment of parcels containing kilogram quantities of cocaine from U.S. postal offices in Puerto Rico to “drop addresses” in Bristol, Meriden and New Britain as well as shipments of cash back to Puerto Rico.

During the investigation, it was alleged that investigators intercepted and seized mail parcels containing more than five kilograms of cocaine and $179,300 in cash and dozens of other suspicious parcels that contained kilogram quantities of cocaine and bulk currency.

Acevedo-Roman was arrested on May 18 and is currently released on a $100,000 bond. If convicted of the charge, Acevedo-Roman faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years or life in prison.

The matter is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force including members of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Postal Service, the office of the Inspector General, the Connecticut Arm National Guard and the Hartford, New Britain, Meriden and Groton Police Departments.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Konstantin Lantsman and Stephanie Levick.