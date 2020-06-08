Justin Rose, Tony Finau and Paul Casey commit to play 2020 Travelers Championship

Europes Justin Rose hits a drive on the third hole during a practice round for the Ryder Cup golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship announced Monday that Justin Rose, Tony Finau and Paul Casey have committed to play in the 2020 tournament.

“With the addition of Justin, Paul and Tony, we now have 8 of the top 16 in the world ranking, and we expect it to get even better,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Our field continues to grow, and it is going to be an exciting event to watch from home with a number of the world’s best competing at TPC River Highlands.”

Rose is a 10-time winner on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by his major championship victory at the 2013 U.S. Open. Ranked number 14 in the world and a former world number one, Rose will be making his ninth appearance at the Travelers Championship. Finau is ranked number 16 in the world, and in nine PGA TOUR starts this season, he has three top-10 finishes. This will be his fifth time playing in the Travelers Championship. Casey’s record at TPC River Highlands has been consistently strong: He lost in a playoff to Bubba Watson in 2015, tied for 17th in 2016, then went T5, T2, T5 in the past three years. He is currently ranked Number 24 in the world.

“Justin, Tony and Paul have won around the world in some of golf’s biggest tournaments, and we’re pleased that they’ll be able to join us for this year’s Travelers Championship,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “They’ll be a big part of one of the best player fields we’ve ever had.”

Other players who have already committed to play in Cromwell include top-ranked Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka (Number 3), Justin Thomas (Number 4), and Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay, who are tied for Number 7 in the world.

The 2020 Travelers Championship will be held June 25–28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the PGA TOUR has announced that the tournament will be a TV-only event, with no spectators permitted on-site. For more information, visit their website here.