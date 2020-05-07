Justin Timberlake auctioning off round of golf at Pebble Beach as part of ‘All In Challenge’

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (WTNH) — Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray are fixtures at the Celebrity Pro-Am tournaments played at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California each year. Now, Timberlake is auctioning off a chance to play a round on the world-renowned course with the two as part of the “All In Challenge.”

The Challenge is part of a charity event raising money to provide food for those in need – children, the elderly and frontline workers – during the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the All In Challenge website, they have raised over $33-million so far with various auctions for experiences with celebrities from all walks of life.

Those interested in the round of golf with Murray and Timberlake have until midnight on Friday May 8 to enter to win.