VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile and a 19-year-old were arrested in connection to a carjacking that took place on Monday.

Police said 19-year-old Nathaniel Harrington of Springfield, MA, and a juvenile used a handgun to demand money, a cell phone, and the victim’s car on Dobson Road. Police said no injuries were reported.

Harrington was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, criminal use of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, and robbery by carjacking. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The juvenile was charged with several charges and will be presented in New Britain Juvenile Court.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.