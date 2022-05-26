MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police have arrested a juvenile for allegedly having a weapon on school property.

On May 25, officers received a call around 9:30 a.m. after a witness reported seeing a juvenile walking in the area of Harrison Avenue with what appeared to be a Tommy gun. Officers responded to the area but did not locate anything.

Around 12:50 p.m., the School Resource Officer at Jonathan Law High School was alerted by the school they learned of a suspicious incident on May 24 around 3 p.m. involving a juvenile on school property. School officials told the SRO that the juvenile was carrying what looked like a paintball or airsoft gun. No one reported the incident to officials or police.

CREDIT: Milford Police Department

The SRO reviewed surveillance video and saw a juvenile, known to the officer as a former student, carrying what looked like a long firearm with a circular drum.

On May 25 around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Silver Sands Beach for the report of a young male wearing a black shirt and waving a gun around near the beach. Officers located the male walking near the beach with a gun raised over his head and his finger on the trigger. Officers ordered the male to drop the weapon and the male complied.

Officers recognized the male as the juvenile from the previous interactions. He was taken into custody.

Police determined the weapon to be a gel blaster gun that shoots gel pellets.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree breach of peace and carrying a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with weapons on school property.