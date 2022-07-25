MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have arrested a juvenile who is accused of recklessly driving a dirt bike through the streets of the city.

Police said on July 21, officers arrested a juvenile who lives in Meriden on three arrest warrants. According to police, the arrest warrants stem from several incidents over the months of June and July where the juvenile allegedly recklessly operated a dirt bike through city streets.

The Meriden Police Department Neighborhood Initiative Officers heard numerous complaints at neighborhood meetings regarding illegal and unsafe driving of ATVs and dirt bikes.

Police said the juvenile that was arrested would drive on the wrong side of the road and ride wheelies through stop signs on several occasions.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and several other motor vehicle related charges.

The juvenile was sent to the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center to await trail.