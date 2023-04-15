NEW LONDON, Con. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old female juvenile was found unresponsive at a residence in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Road early Saturday morning.

Police and fire responded to the scene at around 3 a.m. The victim was brought to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Two other people were brought to the hospital from the same location for non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased victim’s identity is being held upon notification of next of kin. The incident is being investigated by the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department Detective Division at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system.