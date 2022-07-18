MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police are investigating after a juvenile was struck by a car that fled the scene on Friday night.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to North Street for a serious crash. Police found that a dark-colored sedan struck a juvenile after entering the lower lot of Eisenhower Park.

The car then fled the scene. The juvenile was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-783-4792.