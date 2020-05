WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Troop C in Tolland are investigating a crash with injuries after a juvenile was struck on Tolland Turnpike in Willington.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene around 5:07 p.m.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time. One person was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

