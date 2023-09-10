NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Juvenile was able to walk to the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning in New Haven.

According to police they were called to Yale New Haven Hospital at 4:36 a.m. for the report of a juvenile gunshot victim. The victim was shot in the abdomen but his injury is said to be non-life-threatening and is stable.

Police say the victim told them he was shot in the area of Printer’s Lane but could not provide details about the suspect.

Police found multiple fired cartridge casings in the area of Printers Lane and Ella T. Grasso Blvd.

Police are asking anyone who may witnessed the shooting or may have information about it to call detectives a 203-946-6304 pr tje anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS(8477).