OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. – The Kate Theater on Main Street hosted its annual Oscar’s watch party for the first time since the pandemic.

Hepburn was nominated for the Oscar’s a dozen times and won best actress four times. Guests were excited to return for the big event.

“The Oscar’s are meant to be experienced together,” said Brett Elliot, the executive director of the center. “COVID was really not a great time for theaters, so we are so thrilled to be back in-person for the 13th annual party.”

Movie-lovers dressed to the nines and walked the red carpet.

“Ever since I was a little girl, when movies were only a quarter, I’ve always loved movies,” said Mary Willis of East Hampton. “This is probably my sixth time here. I enjoy it, nobody wants to come with me but that doesn’t stop me.”

The theater is also making a comeback. The space was renovated during the pandemic. All of the proceeds from tickets and the auction go back to the museum.

It was an evening of elegance, complete with food catered by Saybrook Point restaurant Fresh Salt, and movie popcorn and candy. But most of all, it was a chance for guests to feel like one of the stars.