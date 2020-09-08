‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to end in 2021

News

by: Sydney Kalich and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CALABASAS, Calif.  (NewsNation Now) — Popular reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is coming to an end in 2021, Kim Kardashian announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The show has aired for 14 years on E! and turned into a cultural phenomenon with 12 spinoff shows. The show followed the Kardashian-Jenner family and their lives in Calabasas.

In the post Kardashian said in part, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

View this post on Instagram

To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kardashian went on to thank producer Ryan Seacrest and the production team behind the show.

The Kardashian family first rose to prevalence when family patriarch, Robert Kardashian served as a defense attorney for O.J. Simpson. Simpson was on trial for the murders of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. He was acquitted in 1995.

Kim Kardashian gained recognition after the release of a sex tape with then boyfriend singer Ray-J in 2007. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premiered in October 2007.

Sister Khloe Kardashian also released a note signed from multiple members of the family on Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss