Kentucky Derby to be run September 5 with no fans in attendance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTNH) — Officials at Churchill Downs announced Friday that the 146th Kentucky Derby will be run on September 5, with no fans allowed in attendance at the famous racetrack in Louisville due to COVID-19 concerns in the city.

The statement from Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) read, in part:

Churchill Downs has worked diligently over the last several months to plan a safe Derby with a limited number of spectators in attendance. We were confident in that plan, but dedicated to remaining flexible using the best and most reliable information available. With the current significant increases in COVID-19 cases in Louisville as well as across the region, we needed to again revisit our planning. We have made the difficult decision to hold this year’s Kentucky Derby on September 5 without fans. Churchill Downs and all of our team members feel strongly that it is our collective responsibility as citizens of Louisville to do all we responsibly can to protect the health, safety and security of our community in these challenging times and believe that running the Derby without spectators is the best way to do that. We deeply regret the disappointment this will bring to our loyal fans. Churchill Downs Incorporated

The decision has the support of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who says, “The virus is still aggressively spreading in Kentucky, and the White House has announced that Jefferson County and the City of Louisville are in a ‘red zone’ based on increases in cases. This week alone the county had more than 2,300 new cases.”

“I applaud Churchill Downs for continuing to monitor the virus and for making the right and responsible decision. I am asking all Kentuckians to take action to stop the spread of the virus so we can get back to the many traditions we enjoy, like the Kentucky Derby,” continued Beshear.

The Kentucky Derby had originally been scheduled for May 2, but was postponed to September 5 when the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full force.

The Derby had only been postponed once before – during World War II.