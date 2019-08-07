Khalid planning benefit concert for the ‘city of the 915’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Khalid’s benefit concert has been scheduled for Sunday, September 1 at the Don Haskins Center.

Titled ‘A Night for Suncity,’ the event will have “special performance by Khalid & Friends.”

Proceeds from the concert will directly support the victims of Saturday’s Walmart shooting.

Ticket prices and sale dates have yet to be released.

The foundation Khalid started in El Paso with his mother, The Great Khalid Foundation, was scheduled to distribute backpacks to students in need on Sunday. After the shooting, the event was canceled.

The foundation still worked hard to get backpacks to students at several SISD schools including Jane A. Hambric Elementary.

https://twitter.com/tgr8kfoundation/status/1158413833217695744

ORIGINAL STORY

El Paso native Khalid said the weight of Saturday’s mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart has been weighing heavy on him.

As a result, he says he is planning a benefit concert later this month. All of the proceeds will go to families affected by Saturday’s shooting. Official time and location hasn’t been announced.

Khalid has been a proud supporter of El Paso. He is a graduate of Americas High School. He references El Paso and locations around town in his breakout album ‘American Teen,’ and named his EP ‘Suncity’ in honor of his beloved hometown.

Monday morning, the death toll rose to 21, with two dozen injured according to police.