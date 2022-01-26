Kidnapping suspect arrested in Wethersfield on Tuesday

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A kidnapping suspect has been arrested in Wethersfield on Tuesday.

Wethersfield police received information about a person with an active felony warrant out of West Hartford who was staying at Motel 6 on the Silas Deane Highway on Tuesday night. It was determined the wanted person was possibly armed with a gun and would not cooperate with police.

The suspect was identified as Edward Casares who was wanted for an incident in December where he is accused of assaulting an adult victim. He then reportedly drove away with the victim and a juvenile inside the car, refusing to let them out. The assault victim and juvenile were known to the suspect.

Wethersfield and West Hartford police were able to get Casares to surrender without incident.

He was charged with several charges including kidnapping, risk of injury, and assault. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is expected in court on Wednesday.