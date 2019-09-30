Kids can trick or treat for free at Target with their favorite ‘PAW Patrol’ pups

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this Halloween, but don’t want to reach into your wallet, we have news for you.

Target is inviting kids in costume to trick or treat their way through the store for a few hours on Saturday, October 26.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating locations.

In addition to trick-or-treating, there will also be giveaways, and each store will show a new, never-before-seen episode of PAW Patrol.

Go to the company’s website to find the closest store participating.

