KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – Killingly’s Board of Education and its attorney are responding to a complaint filed by parents, who were upset about the board’s decision to not create a state-funded mental health center for students at Killingly High School.

Killingly Board of Education votes down school-based mental health center

In a 25-page document, that was hand-delivered to state education officials, the board of education says despite the initial decision not to open the facility, they say claims that the district does not work to address the mental health needs of students are untrue.

The board says the district addresses mental health issues in a number of ways including broad-based policies and individual lesson plans.

The letter also references the board’s decision to focus on social and emotional learning in schools back in 2019 before the pandemic.