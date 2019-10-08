Killingly High School chooses new mascot

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Killingly High School‘s search for a new mascot is over!

The school’s mascot survey closed on Monday and nearly 80 percent of students voted for the “Red Hawks” as their new nickname.

The school board decided to change the mascot from the “Redmen” after hearing from the Nipmuc nation. Tribal members say they’re against mascots in all forms, even if the group using the mascot thinks it honors Native Americans.

The school board still needs to give final approval on the name change. They’ll vote on it at their meeting on Wednesday.

