KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Killingly Board of Education approved an agreement on Thursday that will bring a mental health clinic to the town’s high school, according to officials.

Last year, the Killingly Board of Education turned down the opportunity to implement a mental health clinic in the town’s high school, which caused turmoil for students and parents who felt it was necessary.

The state of Connecticut began looking into the complaint, as town members rallied for the clinic, bringing their fight all the way to the Connecticut Capitol.

Thursday’s vote will allow for a provider to come to Killingly High School and support the students.