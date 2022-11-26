NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An annual tradition is helping keep local children stay warm once again this winter.

The Knights of Columbus held their annual ‘coats for kids’ drive Friday. Since 2009 the organization has collected more than 949,000 coats for kids in need across the U.S. and Canada.

Statewide today they set up eight locations to distribute more than 6,000 coats to kids of all ages.

“We’ve had a really great turnout. Many families came in. Kids ranging from kids from 2 months old to 16, 18 years old. It’s been a really great turnout,” said Krystal Green, of the Knights of Columbus.

Last year – the knights distributed more than 5,000 coats for kids in Connecticut.