Kohl’s open for last-minute holiday shoppers

(WTNH) — Some shoppers are still looking for last minute Christmas gifts and at least one store is helping them out by staying open for three straight days.

Twas the day before Christmas and all the Kohl’s stores have now gone 70 hours without closing their doors. Yes, it’s the 24th, these folks know the date, but some will only do their shopping this late.

Kohl’s opened its doors Saturday morning at seven, and has been open non-stop. They will stay open until 6 p.m. Tuesday when employees will have earned a rest.

Shopping when most people are not shopping can be very convenient. So if you get off work at midnight, why not do your shopping then? Most other retailers don’t open for a few more hours, but there are several, like Target and Big Lots that will open soon and will stay open until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Again, Kohl’s stores are all open right now and have been for days, but they do close at 6 p.m. Tuesday.