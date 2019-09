FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, fie photo, a Kohl’s sign is shown in front of a Kohl’s store in Concord, N.C. On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Kohl’s announced that it is launching an early wave of hires for the back-to-school through the holiday season across 500 stores, nearly double the number with early hiring position compared with last year. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Conn. (WTNH) — Get your applications ready- department retail chain Kohl’s is hiring in the Hartford, New Haven area.

On October 5th, Kohl’s says they’re participating in the National Hiring Day event, looking to fill in more than 1,400 positions.

Applicants will be able to walk in, apply and interview for any available positions with the possibility to receive a verbal offer on the spot.

Those interested can visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs for more information on all available positions.