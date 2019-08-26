Labor Day gas prices could be cheapest Connecticut has seen in 3 years, according to AAA

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Taking a road trip this holiday weekend? Well, drivers may see something surprising on roadways: lower gas prices.

According to AAA, Connecticut residents could see the cheapest gas they’ve seen in three years.

The current national average is $2.59, while Connecticut is at $2.77 — 15 cents lower than this time last year.

Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman, said statewide and national gas prices have dropped three cents in the last week.

“For Americans, embarking on end-of-summer road trips, they’ll find gas prices this weekend will be cheaper than Memorial Day earlier this year and on Labor Day last year,” Mayko said. “To date, two-thirds of our states have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than this time last year.”

What is adding to the change is tensions between the United States and China.

“What’s easing the situation are imports and lower crude prices, even though trade war tensions between the U.S. and China continue to escalate,” Mayko explained. “Both countries are taking retaliatory steps to increase tariffs against billions of dollars of each other’s goods.”

AAA said the most expensive county to fill up is in Bridgeport. The average price at the pump is $2.84. While Hartford is the cheapest at $2.72.

