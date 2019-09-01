State Police out in force during Labor Day weekend to keep public safe

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — The unofficial end to the summer season is in full swing. Many people are out and enjoying the Labor Day three-day-weekend, and police are making sure they’re doing it responsibly.

Since Friday, State Troopers have had 3,836 calls for service; they’ve responded to 319 accidents, made 23 DUI arrests, and issued 304 tickets.

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks did a ride-along with State Police in Bethany Sunday afternoon. Troopers told News 8 why they keep such a close eye on the highways this holiday weekend:

“There’s no such thing as a quota. We’re not out here trying to ruin people’s days. All we’re trying to do is make sure everyone stays safe on the roadways.” – TROOPER TAYLOR NORTON/CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE

There are a number of DUI checkpoints around the state and News 8 will be participating in further ride-alongs to those points throughout the holiday weekend.

Stay tuned to News 8 and WTNH.com for updates.