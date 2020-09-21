Laborers, legislators to protest Amazon center in Windsor today

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction workers, contractors, labor leaders, and legislators are set to protest Amazon’s labor practices today.
The protestors call the labor practices “Unsafe and irresponsible.” Back in June, the town council in Windsor approved an $8.8 million property tax abatement for Amazon to build a new distribution center.
But the people demonstrating today say there were no local hiring goals included in that plan. They plan to speak at 11:30 a.m. at Windsor’s Amazon distribution center.