Laborers, legislators to protest Amazon center in Windsor today

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) -- During the pandemic lockdown, everybody was cleaning out their basements, closets, and garages. Then, when the lockdown got lifted, everybody needed a place to take all of that stuff. That is when certain businesses got very busy. One such business is "Your Closet or Mine," a consignment shop in Middletown.

"So they come in, they want to get rid of stuff they haven't used," explained owner Lexie Conlin. "We set up an account and then items sell. They receive a check or they can use it for store credit."