BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – You may be thinking about snow right now, but Lake Compounce is thinking 95 days into the future.

Lake Compounce is set to reopen gates from the 2023 season on Saturday, April 29 for the park’s 177th season! This season will bring an all-new floating stage, which is set to feature live concerts throughout the summer.

With opening day just 95 days away, Lake Compounce is currently searching for over 1,000 employees to join the team across all positions, which include lifeguards, rides, food and beverage, and more.

If you are interested in a job, you must be 16 years or older to apply, and you could earn up to $18 per hour with perks like free tickets to the park.

If you are interested in applying, click here.