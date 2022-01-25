Lake Compounce is now hiring over 1,000 employees for the upcoming season

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Lake Compounce is looking to hire over 1,000 new employees to join their all star-team for the 2022 season.

Opening day for Lake Compounce is only 100 days away. America’s Oldest Amusement Park has hiked up the pay and perks to attract the region’s best and brightest for roles as lifeguards, ride-operators, security as well as food and beverage. Pay rates will be up to $18 an hour for seasonal team member positions. New job perks will include free admission to the park, bonuses offered throughout the season, and professional advancement opportunities for employees who excel. Those hired for lifeguard roles will be paid for the ten-day certificate program.

“We’re already gearing up for our biggest season yet here at Lake Compounce and we are looking for dedicated team members to help make this season the best in our 176-year history. For those interested in the fun and unique field of amusement parks and entertainment destinations, there’s no better way to get a foot in the door than a seasonal job with us,” said Director of Operations Megan Major.

For those interested in applying, you can attend the in-person job fair Wednesday, Mar. 9, or apply online at the Lake Compounce website. Teens as young as 16-years-old are eligible to apply. Those interested in working a flexible part-time job including retirees are encouraged to apply. Employees who complete the hiring process by April 1, will receive four bronze passes to use themselves or with family or friends.

For more information on the job opportunities, the 2022 season, and more, head to lakecompounce.com.