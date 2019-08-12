Lake Compounce teases new attraction to be announced Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A big announcement coming from America’s oldest amusement park is set for Monday.

Lake Compounce in Bristol says they have big plans in the works for their 2020 season. The park has been teasing what it could possibly be on social media.

They posted a photo of what looks like Venus fly traps with the caption, “Consuming everything in its path #ItsATtrap.”

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss