Lake Compounce teases new attraction to be announced Monday

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A big announcement coming from America’s oldest amusement park is set for Monday.

Lake Compounce in Bristol says they have big plans in the works for their 2020 season. The park has been teasing what it could possibly be on social media.

They posted a photo of what looks like Venus fly traps with the caption, “Consuming everything in its path #ItsATtrap.”

Consuming everything in its path. #ItsATrap

Be the first to see what's growing by the lake by visiting TOMORROW, August 12! pic.twitter.com/owbR39syC1 — Lake Compounce (@LakeCompounce) August 11, 2019

