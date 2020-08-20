Lake Compounce to close after Labor Day

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — In a statement posted on its website Thursday Lake Compounce announced that it will close for the season following Labor Day, September 7.

While this season has been far different from any other, all of us at Lake Compounce are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of our loyal Guests and dedicated Team Members. We are so glad we could safely welcome Guests back this summer, and provide families with a little bit of normalcy during this challenging time. As we approach summer’s end and uncertainty remains regarding COVID-19 in areas such as what this fall and winter may look like, we have decided to conclude our 2020 season on Labor Day, Monday, September 7. We look forward to the return of Haunted Graveyard and Holiday Lights in 2021. Lake Compounce website

As referenced on the amusement park’s site, both the Haunted Graveyard and Holiday Lights have been canceled for 2020.

Lake Compounce had reopened back on July 1 with entry limited to season pass holders, and opened to the general public on July 6. The park opened with limited capacity and following CDC guidelines, including mask use and social distancing.

In the statement on its site Thursday, Lake Compounce announced that 2020 Silver, Gold & Gold Deluxe Season Passes would be extended to include the 2021 Season. Passholders who purchased the discounted 2021 pass extension will receive a credit and get next year free.

Information on tickets for the remainder of 2020, and the following year can be found on the Lake Compounce site.