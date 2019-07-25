Lake Compounce to honor local heroes with free admission on Friday

1  of  2
News

by: Fiona Brady, WTNH Intern

(Photo: Big Stock Image)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Lake Compounce amusement park will honor local heroes on Friday with free admission to the park. 

Military members, veterans and first responders are invited as a way to say thank you for saving lives and keeping the community safe. The hero must be accompanied by a loved one who purchases an additional regular admission ticket to receive the free admission special. 

All park guests are encourage to create thank you cards for the local heroes while they are at the park. Card supplies will be available by the Wave Swinger ride.

Local heroes from the Southington Police Department will be at the park for a meet and greet from 11am to 3pm. 

Visit www.lakecompounce.com to purchase your admission tickets online and join Lake Compounce in celebrating the men and women who dedicate their lives to keeping others safe. 

