BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) – A lake in Connecticut will be closed over Memorial Day weekend due to a lifeguard shortage.

Metropolitan District’s Lake McDonough in Barkhamsted will be closed for Memorial Day weekend due to the lifeguard staffing shortage. MDC said the beach area will remain closed until further notice.

The boat launch will remain open 7 days a week.

The state is working to hire lifeguards amid the shortage. State officials are asking high school students and college students to apply.

