Lake Whitney Dam in Hamden set to be restored, customers could see savings in monthly water bill

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Federal funding coming to Connecticut to help rehabilitate the historic Lake Whitney Dam. The 160-year-old dam is a major part of the New Haven area to get its drinking water.

Twenty million dollars is how much federal funding is heading to Connecticut to upgrade the state’s drinking water supply.

After 160 years, Lake Whitney Dam in Hamden is still flowing, providing safe, clean drinking water to the greater New Haven area. The Environmental Protection Agency is providing federal funding for the restoration project.

“It’s my understanding that $445 million will be flowing into Connecticut through the infrastructure bill over five years,” said Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

“This very old dam is going to have some stabilization put behind it with a new dam put in place,” said Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett.

That money is part of a multi-billion-dollar water infrastructure finance act loan. In addition to serving as a water supply, the dam also protects downstream areas from flooding, address sewage overflow reduction, and brownfield remediation, which is something that’s critical to the community.

As the repairs and upgrades are made to Lake Whitney Dam, officials say customers will eventually see a possible 20 percent saving to their monthly water bill.

“By doing this renovation it will probably help extend the life for decades and generations to come,” said Sunny Lakshminarayanan, South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority.

The plans for the water system upgrade are still in the design phase.