LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police are investigating a shooting that left at least nine people injured Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooting happened near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:43 p.m.

Police believe there are nine victims, two with critical injuries and seven with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of this report, authorities have not identified a suspect or released a motive for the shooting.

