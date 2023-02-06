(WTNH) – There is a new push by the Lamont administration to allow pharmacists to prescribe oral contraceptives. Your neighborhood pharmacy can fill a prescription for oral contraceptives, but right now, a doctor still has to prescribe the pill.

“For many women in our state, there remain unnecessary obstacles that can put contraception out of reach, especially in rural and underserved communities,” explained Dr. Nathan Tinkler\, CEO of the Connecticut Pharmacists Association CEO at a Waterbury press conference.

That is why the Lamont administration is proposing changing state laws to let pharmacists prescribe contraceptive pills.

“You don’t need to make and schedule an appointment,” said Commissioner Michelle Seagull of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. “You don’t have all the effort and the cost associated with a doctor’s appointment.”

Local pharmacies helped get millions of Americans vaccinated against Covid. It worked because they are convenient, and people go to them anyway.

“Pharmacists are the most accessible care provider,” Dr. Tinkler said. “95% of Americans live within 5 miles of a pharmacy, and they visit their pharmacy 20-30 times each year.”

With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, many Connecticut politicians are focusing on reproductive rights. Twenty other states already allow pharmacists to prescribe contraceptive medication, so there is already a process in place to get Connecticut pharmacists the proper training.

“Looking at how other states do it, we expect it to be an online course, maybe 2-3 hours,” Commissioner Seagull said. “This is not going to be a heavy lift.”

Governor Lamont will introduce this proposal, along with the rest of his legislative package for the current session, in Hartford on Wednesday.