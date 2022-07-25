(WTNH) – Some help could soon be coming to your business. On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont announced the launch of the Connecticut Small Business Boost Fund.

It’s a public-private partnership that provides low-interest loans to nonprofits and small businesses.

The program is aimed at helping those in low-income and historically underserved communities.

“It’s small companies that create 99 -plus percent of the jobs, and it’s small companies that are part of the community, live in the community, hire in the community, and make a difference,” Lamont said.

Applications are now being accepted for loans ranging from $5,000 to $500,000. To see if you’re eligible, click here.