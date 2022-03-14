HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced plans to help Connecticut residents amid inflation and gas prices rising.

On Monday, Lamont said there was an agreement along party lines for a gas tax “holiday” that he hopes will begin within a week.

The governor said the ‘holiday’ would cost $90 million and eliminate the 25 cent tax through June 30.

A vote in the General Assembly could happen as soon as Wednesday.

He also said the state is expected to have a sales tax holiday in April and not wait until August when it normally takes place.

The details of the “holidays” have not been released at this time.

