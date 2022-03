(WTNH) – You may remember a few months ago, Governor Ned Lamont and the Department of Transportation announced there would be a competition to name a few snowplows that are part of the state fleet.

On Friday morning, the governor announced the winners after there were hundreds of submissions.

The winners are:

4. Plowzilla

3. Buzz Iceclear

2. Husky McSalty

1. Scoop Dog