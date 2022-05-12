(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the country marked one million American lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, our country marks a heartbreaking milestone – one million American lives lost to COVID-19,” Governor Lamont said. “To everyone who lost a loved one – whether it be a mother, father, sibling, child, grandparent, friend, neighbor, or other loved one – I offer my deepest condolences and pray for each of them. I urge everyone to remain vigilant against this disease. Use the many tools that are widely available across our state to fight this virus. Get vaccinated, get boosted. Every day, we are reminded that we are all in this together, and like any large family, we must look out and care for one another.”

Flags are being directed to half-staff immediately until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.