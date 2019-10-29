Lamont establishes ‘Workforce Development Council’ to connect training to real jobs

(WTNH) — The Governor wants barriers to training reduced for jobs in manufacturing and health care because that’s where the job growth is expected to be over the next decade.

Governor Ned Lamont is forming a ‘Workforce Development Council‘ by Executive Order, joining the leaders of private industry and state government.

The advanced manufacturing class at Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury is a perfect example of what the Governor’s Executive Order wants to put in motion.

Students at NVCC are learning modern advanced manufacturing computerized numerical control because now in manufacturing, the machines are all run by computer.

After a two semesters, just a year in school, these students will receive a ‘Certificate In Advanced Manufacturing’ and will be headed to one of the 200-plus companies in Greater Waterbury and Greater Danbury that have partnered with the school to train and hire new employees. It’s been named one of the top ten workforce development programs in the country.

Malachy Croke of Watertown is one of the students in the program. He says of the program, “There’s a lot of manufacturing places around here, there’s a lot of employers looking for people with skills that we learn here.”

Christian Beyerle of Cheshire is also a student in the NVCC program and adds, “I was a junior in high school. I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. My teacher recommended me to the program because I kind of like getting ‘hands on’ with some things.”

Today’s Executive Order pulls together C-E-O’s from large and smaller companies to help expand programs like the one at Naugatuck Community College.

“Too often today we are sending a signal to our young people that the only way to be successful is to get a four year degree,” said Garrett Moran, who was appointed by the Governor to head the Workforce Council.

Moran added that one out of every three jobs now – and in the future – will be for middle skills like the ones the students at NVCC are learning.

This will not only be true in manufacturing, but also in health care. That’s where the new Workforce Council will concentrate.

This Council includes the C-E-Os of about 20 major employers including Electric Boat, Stanley Black & Decker, and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Governor Lamont saying, “If we train these people for the jobs that are out there, we get our economy going. We give these kids an extraordinary opportunity and businesses know they grow and expand right here in Connecticut.”